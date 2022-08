This past weekend as HARD Summer was wrapping up its first three-day event, Tomorrowland was wrapping up its third weekend. The annual Belgian festival stunned crowds for a total of 9 days this summer, including performances from all of today’s top stars. Of course, Martin Garrix played a set and it’s now available on YouTube in full.

Through his set, he dropped four new IDs, including two from Matisse & Sadko, one from Vluarr, and another ID – ID.

Watch the full set below!