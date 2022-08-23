Almost two months ago, we reported a sighting of a second Deathpact appearing at HARD Summer. This followed a similar occurrence at Shambhala the previous week. Now, the multiverse itself seems to be splitting as the masked artist is embarking on his most ambitious endeavor yet.

Welcome to MIDHEAVEN. A simultaneous headline show event will see Deathpact in four cities on one night — Los Angeles, New York City, Vancouver, and Orlando.

So are there four Deathpacts now? Eight?? It remains to be seen whether these parallel universes will collide on the night or manage to maintain their independence. Either way, you probably want to be there to find out.

Deathpact will be joined by a stacked lineup of special guests including Effin, Hydraulix, Kumarion, Barnacle Boi, Coltcuts, Deadcrow and LYNY.

November 4th 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 Warehouse

November 4th 2022 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

November 4th 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Celebrities

November 4th 2022 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

Tickets go on sale through Deathpact’s pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 24 at 10:00 AM local venue time at www.death-pact.com.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM local venue time at www.death-pact.com.