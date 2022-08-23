Clarity, the debut album from Zedd featuring hits like “Shave It Up,” “Spectrum,” and “Clarity,” turns 10 years old this year.

Zedd has become an international star outside of just the dance music world, but all of his success can be traced back to this career-defining album and it’s only right to celebrate it in appropriate fashion. For one night only, Zedd will be performing Clarity front-to-back, live, with a 50-piece orchestra at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time that EDM artists have paired with orchestras to enhance their intricate melodies — Above & Beyond, deadmau5, and Nero have all doen it, as well. But somehow, this time feels different.

Sign up for pre-sale here. Pre-sale: Thursday 10am. On-sale: Friday 10am.

LA!!!

My album “Clarity” is turning 10 and to celebrate I’m doing a very special LIVE CONCERT alongside a 50-piece orchestra on OCT 9 at The Dolby Theatre.

We’ll be performing the entire album live, front to back. pic.twitter.com/EYoGTYnkwS — Zedd (@Zedd) August 23, 2022

Photo via Rukes.com