German DJ/producer ATB returns to the USA for the continuation of his acclaimed tour in support of the recent smash single ‘Your Love (9pm)’ with Topic & A7S. Fans can catch him in Orlando (EDC), Costa Mesa, Seattle, and San Bernardino (Dreamstate), where they will experience a set that encompasses music from ATB’s 25 year career.

Coinciding with the first part of the USA tour, in late 2021, ATB launched “The DJ EP Vol. 01.” The EP is the follow-up to the singles “Your Love (9pm)” and “Like That”. His collaboration with fellow German DJ Topic and Swedish singer A7S “Your Love (9pm)” reached more than 450 million Spotify streams worldwide, charted #1 on the German airplay charts, and #4 on the worldwide Shazam charts.

ATB had his big breakthrough moment with his hit single “9pm (Till I Come)” in ’98, which took the German producer and DJ to the top of the UK singles charts becoming the first dance song to reach number 1 in the UK.

With a total of 10 studio albums and over 55 gold and platinum awards in numerous countries underline the German’s status. In addition, ATB has now been non-stop in the renowned DJ Mag Top 100 ranking for almost two decades.

Catch the tour dates, and get your tickets here

ATB USA Tour Dates

11/11 – Orlando, FL – EDC

11/12 – Costa Mesa, CA – Time

11/18 – Seattle, WA – ORA

11/19 – San Bernardino, CA – Dreamstate