It’s been four years since Holy Ship! last sailed the open sea, having since transformed to the land-locked Holy Ship! Wrecked in Mexico, an all-inclusive festival at Cancun’s best resorts. Now, Insomniac is announcing a brand new festival on the ocean as EDC goes mobile with EDC Sea, lovingly truncated to just EDSea.

EDSea was first teased yesterday on Pasquale and Insomniac’s socials, as well as launching their own social media profiles with a thrilling teaser of boat activities and make-up’d performers acting out some of the more quirky things you might expect on board.

Today, they announced the event will be sailing four night, November 4-8, leaving from Miami to the Bahamas, with stop in Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay.

EDSea’s itinerary for four nights aboard the Norwegian Joy includes:

Nov. 4 – Departure from Miami, Florida

Nov. 5 – Day at Sea

Nov. 6 – Nassau, Bahamas

Nov. 7 – Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Nov. 8 – Return to Miami, Florida

The world-class Norwegian Joy offers five cabin options to reserve, including Interior Rooms, Ocean View Rooms, Balcony Rooms, Suites, and the highly exclusive Haven Suites. This premium offering entails luxurious accommodations on the top decks of the ship complete with personal butler service, 24-hour concierge service, and a private sun deck. Cabin reservations for the inaugural EDSea may be reserved during the presale period beginning January 17 with the general on-sale beginning January 27 if cabins remain. Cabins may be reserved with a $100/person deposit at EDSea.com.