Ultra Miami shares final phase 3 lineup

February 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Teddy Yang

Ultra Miami dropped the final phase of their monumental lineup for 2025. This year’s edition marks Ultra’s 25th anniversary, and will take place from 28 – 30 March at the Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami.

The full lineup now officially includes Oliver Heldens, the mighty Skrillex, Four Tet and Vini Vici to name just a handful of world-class acts. Other remarkable artists to look out for include Anyma b2b Solomun, and Carl Cox’s awe-inspiring live performance. Tickets are 90% sold out, secure your tickets HERE!

February 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

February 13, 2025
