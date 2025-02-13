Ultra Miami shares final phase 3 lineup

Ultra Miami dropped the final phase of their monumental lineup for 2025. This year’s edition marks Ultra’s 25th anniversary, and will take place from 28 – 30 March at the Bayfront Park, in Downtown Miami.

The full lineup now officially includes Oliver Heldens, the mighty Skrillex, Four Tet and Vini Vici to name just a handful of world-class acts. Other remarkable artists to look out for include Anyma b2b Solomun, and Carl Cox’s awe-inspiring live performance. Tickets are 90% sold out, secure your tickets HERE!

