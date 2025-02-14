Dark Mode Light Mode
EDC Las Vegas drops full lineup for 2025 edition!

EDC Las Vegas drops full lineup for 2025 edition!

February 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Josh Sorenson

EDC Las Vegas dropped their world-class lineup for 2025! This year’s edition is set to feature phenomenal headliners including Chase & Status, Alesso, Martin Garrix and Tiësto

The official lineup includes over 250 artists, with a notable b2b from SLANDER and Illenium. Nearly 500 000 people are estimated to attend the festival which will take place from 16 – 18 May at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Despite the rise in popularity of bass music in recent years, EDC Las Vegas has decided that this year will be the final run of its bassPOD stage. However, this year will also see the introduction of new stages, such as the UBUNTU stage which focuses on Afro House. In total, there will be 16 stages, featuring the likes of Alison Wonderland b2b Kaskade, Gorgon City, I HATE MODELS and many more!

Tickets are officially sold out, but you can join the waitlist HERE

EDC Las Vegas lineup / EDC Las Vegas Facebook

Follow EDC Las Vegas:

WebsiteInstagramXFacebook

February 14, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

February 14, 2025
