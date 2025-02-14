Emily Makis and Lens drop menacing single ‘Danger Zone’ 

Emerging drum and bass superstar Emily Makis united with powerhouse producer and DJ Lens on a fiery drum and bass track titled ‘Danger Zone’, released on 14 February via Elevate Records.

Stream ‘Danger Zone’ below:

Announced as one of BBC Radio 1’s Future Stars for 2025, Emily Makis has had a great start to the year and it just seems to be getting better! 2024 was also quite a big one for the singer/songwriter, as she performed for Becky Hill at the OVO Arena Wembley and played at the iconic Glastonbury festival. In 2023, Emily was awarded Best Vocalist at the Drum & Bass Awards.

Lens has also made quite an impact in the drum and bass scene as an alumni of the legendary drum and bass imprint Hospital Records. In 2023, she made waves with her remix of Issey Cross’ track ‘Bittersweet Goodbye’, as well as Hybrid Minds and venbee’s single ‘If Love Could Have Saved You’. She also supported Hybrid Minds on their Australia Tour, as well as Chase & Status on their UK Arena tour in 2023.

‘Danger Zone’ sees two ferocious forces within drum and bass create an explosive, pulsating offering! The single features Emily’s velvety vocals which create a poignant sense of emotion, along with stabbing synths, a brawny beat and captivating rhythm.

Follow Emily Makis:

Spotify – Instagram – TikTok – Twitter – Spotify

Follow Lens:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – SoundCloud – TikTok