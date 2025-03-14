Heijmat shares a cinematic masterpiece with Echoes of Solace EP

Dutch alternative producer Heijmat unveiled his genre-blurring EP Echoes of Solace on 14 March via the PIAS imprint. Heijmat is a project by multi-platinum award-winning mixing engineer Huub Reijnders, who has worked with the likes of Kraak & Smaak, Oscar and the Wolf and The Subs.

Huub has also received wide acclaim from international tastemakers such as EARMILK, DMY and 1883 Magazine, while his music has also been playlisted on Electronic Rising, New Music Friday and Brainfood.

His extensive knowledge and experience has proven invaluable with his Echoes of Solace EP. The offering transcends genre and labels, as it blends elements of techno, downtempo and ambient music while still holding onto his trademark soundscape. The four-track EP has a distinct cinematic atmosphere, and features analogue synths, firm drum-work and sublime arpeggiators.

From the hauntingly emotive, yet gripping ambience of the opening track ‘Horizon’, to the dystopian, cyberpunk feel of ‘Severence’ and the uptempo, breaks-inspired direction of ‘Don’t Run Away’, the EP is a majestic body of work that inspires presence, introspection and vulnerability.

Speaking on the EP Heijmat shared; “2024 has been quite turbulent on a personal level, and I think that’s reflected in the music on this second EP. It’s quite dark at times, but always with hope going through and I must say I’m really happy with what came out of that musically. I think the music is both intense and soothing, but most of all emotionally charged and authentic. It’s also a bit more organic than my previous work, and I feel that’s a direction I want to explore more in the future.”

Stream Echoes of Silence below:

Follow Heijmat:

Spotify – Facebook – Instagram – SoundCloud