ZEROTOKYO gears up for 2 year anniversary with Charlotte de Witte, Boys Noize & more!

Japan’s largest night club ZEROTOKYO is getting ready for its two year anniversary spectacle this April!

Taking place across three days from 25 – 28 April, this magnificent celebration will see headliners Charlotte de Witte and Boys Noize take to the stage, along with supporting acts Shogo Yamamoto, IS:SUE and more!

Music, art, fashion and culture will collide over the three days as ZEROTOKYO has joined forces with pop culture publication NYLON JAPAN, who will host their 21st Anniversary Party on the first night. The theme for the party is “HOTEL NYLON”, where guests will experience a uniquely curated journey through fashion and music. The magnificent lineup includes IS:SUE, LIKIYA, Shogo Yamamoto and more.

On 26 April, Charlotte de Witte will amaze club-goers with her pioneering take on techno. The Belgian DJ and producer continues to gain momentum, and there’s no doubt her performance will be an unforgettable highlight of the weekend! On the same night, the B4F ENTER stage will be curated by cultural collective TOKYO PARTY CLUB, who are committed to expanding and evolving the local dance music scene.

On 28 April, Grammy Award winner Boys Noize will return to ZEROTOKYO to end off the festivities with his hard-hitting techno, house and electro soundscape.

Established in 2023, ZEROTOKYO has already been highlighted in DJ Mag’s Top 100 Clubs, and has previously featured top tier, world-renowned artists such as KSHMR, Agents of Time and Nina Kraviz, as well as Japanese luminaries like Shinichi Osawa, Takkyu Ishino and Ken Ishii.

With a capacity of 1500 people, and located in the Kabukicho district, the venue has three levels while it also features state of the art lighting, as well as sound by Adamson Systems Engineering, making this a truly one of a kind experience!

