ARC drops heavyweight lineup with Skream, John Summit, Amelie Lens & more!
Dom Dolla unveils release date for Anyma’s ‘Dreamin’ remix 

March 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Dom Dolla / Facebook

Australian DJ and producer Dom Dolla shared the official release date for the Anyma remix of his single ‘Dreamin’ featuring Daya.

Anyma premiered the remix during the final run of his residency at the Sphere earlier this month, which Dom Dolla shared ecstatically on an Instagram post

Yesterday, however, Dom Dolla posted an image of himself and Anyma on his socials with the caption; “surprise this one is yours next week dreamin (anyma remix) coming march 19.” 

The remix is available for pre-save now, and further cements Anyma’s influence on the global electronic music arena, as he continues to shatter boundaries and break new ground with his collaborations. 

Follow Dom Dolla: 

Website – Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

Follow Anyma:

Spotify – Instagram – Facebook – X

