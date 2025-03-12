Dark Mode Light Mode
Avi Sic drops fierce remix of Bexxie & Yurie’s track ‘Sacrifice’
Calvin Harris announces new country-inspired single ‘Smoke The Pain Away’

Calvin Harris announces new country-inspired single ‘Smoke The Pain Away’

March 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Image credit: Calvin Harris

Grammy Award winner Calvin Harris, announced on social media that his next offering will be out in just two days, on 14 March.

On Instagram, he shared snippets of the country-influenced track to build anticipation, and based on the response, his fans are more than ready for ‘Smoke The Pain Away’ to drop! In the single, Calvin makes use of his deep, emotive vocal range, and from what he shared online, it’s clear this track has a significant place in his heart. 

You may also recognise his distinct vocals on previously released tracks like ‘Feel So Close’ and ‘Summer’ among others. In 2010 however, he decided to stop singing live, while ‘Smoke The Pain Away’ is set to be the first release featuring his voice since 2014. Pre-save ‘Smoke The Pain Away’ HERE

Follow Calvin Harris:

SpotifyInstagramXFacebook 

March 12, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

March 12, 2025
