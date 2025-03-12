Avi Sic drops fierce remix of Bexxie & Yurie’s track ‘Sacrifice’

Avi Sic brings her signature bass-heavy sound to Purple Tree Records with her enthralling remix of Bexxie & Yurie’s track ‘Sacrifice’, released on 7 March.

The remix, which forms part of an all-female remix album, is a compelling take on the original, as Avi Sic melds it into a bass-driven body of work. Avi Sic is a rapidly rising force within electronic music, with her distinct sound and energy mesmerising listeners worldwide.

Her remix injects the original with a provocative atmosphere by merging shuffling percussion with an uplifting, yet deep bassline. Her reimagining of the single allows just enough room for the vocals, and essence of the original to breathe. Avi Sic‘s interpretation of ‘Sacrifice’ is testament to her consistency, remarkable production ability and career trajectory.

