Skytech talks releasing on STMPD RCRDS, Tomorrowland 2025 and forthcoming music! [Interview]

Global phenomenon Skytech continues to create waves with his bold, anthemic sound. The Polish producer and DJ has steadily climbed through the EDM ranks, and is now a fervent force within the scene. Through unrivalled consistency, determination and passion Skytech has received support from the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Tiësto as well as Armin van Buuren, while he’s collaborated with the likes of R3HAB and Bassjackers. He was also was ranked #85 in the TOP 101 Producers chart by 1001Tracklists in 2024.

Skytech has made his mark at some of the most influential festivals in the world, such as Tomorrowland, Sunrise Festival and Beats For Love, sharing his intrepid and deft taste in music with eager fans. His latest release ‘Hypnotising’, is a collaboration with his long-time friend R3HAB, and was released on Martin Garrix‘s imprint STMPD RCRDS. Before its official release, the single was tested out by Martin Garrix as well as R3HAB, and received so much love that fans couldn’t stop asking for the track ID.

In our interview with Skytech, we catch up on the benefits of collaboration, the future of EDM, forthcoming Skytech productions, and he shares an exclusive mix below!

Hey Skytech, welcome to YourEDM! We are so excited to catch up with you!

Hey guys! Thanks for having me! Nice talking to you in these exciting times.

What can fans expect from your set at Tomorrowland this year?

My set will be loaded with new music. Tomorrowland is a special event and requires a special treatment, and it won’t be different this time. It’s a show where everybody comes to show what they have all been cooking all year, and I want to prepare a lot of special treats.

Walk us through your creative process. Do you start with a melody, a beat, or do you build around a specific emotion or vibe?

It’s different every time! Sometimes, a melody just pops into my head, and I build everything around it. Other times, I start with a beat and see where it takes me. But emotion is always at the core. The moment I get that spark of inspiration I follow it and then the tracks happen.

How does it feel to finally release ‘Hypnotising’ on STMPD?

Such a huge moment! This track has been in the works for a while, and seeing it finally out on STMPD, with all the support from fans and DJs, feels incredible. I’ve played it live a few times, and the reaction was always crazy! After the massive support from Martin Garrix, who played ‘Hypnotising’ at the biggest festivals, fans were really pushing for its release, which was incredibly motivating.

Stream ‘Hypnotising’ below:

What has Martin Garrix’s support meant for you?

I’ve been a fan of Martin Garrix forever, as most of us have. The fact that he has supported ‘Hypnotising’ from the very beginning, along with the upcoming tracks that will soon be released on STMPD, is hugely motivating. Watching fans’ reactions at the biggest festivals when Martin played my music is a feeling that can’t be compared to anything else!

What inspired the Skytech remix of ‘In The Dark’?

Armin and his team specifically asked for a Main stage vibe, and that’s what I tried to deliver. John took it to the next level sound wise. It turned out pretty great, I must say. I’ve seen Armin play the remix a bunch of times and it always went off.

How does it feel to have your music played by artists like Armin van Buuren and David Guetta?

Well, of course, getting your music played by the giants of the scene is always amazing and gives a lot of fuel to work harder. Hopefully the new records will also find their place in their USBs.

What projects or collaborations are you working on for 2025?

We’ve got a lot more coming with R3HAB as we work together pretty closely. Other than that I’m working on a lot of ideas right now, some of which I will eventually pitch to some of my favourite artists, but you can surely expect new Skytech solo singles as well.

How would you describe your signature sound, and which artists or experiences have influenced it the most?

There were a couple turning points in my life when I discovered some sounds that blew me away completely and made me fall in love with them, and those sounds still resonate with me. First I had a big thing for Trance music from the likes of Paul van Dyk, Armin van Buuren and later on Markus Schulz. Then when the EDM era came around I completely fell in love with the Swedish House Mafia. More recently I really dig the stuff from Tale of Us and the whole Afterlife sound. I like when my sound works great at a big festival system, so I try to keep it energetic/explosive, but then also I like to leave room for a great melody that carries the song.

Where do you see the future of EDM heading, and how do you adapt to new trends while staying true to your style?

It looks like Trance is coming back a little bit in a new form, which is great news, because it has always been one of my favourite genres of music. I see many DJs bring those euphoric arpeggiated melodies etc. Not gonna lie, I like this direction!

What has been the biggest challenge in your career so far, and what was the moment that made you feel like you had truly “made it”?

I don’t feel like I’ve made it yet. I’ve been working hard through all the years and learning how to make music that plays in my head, and it’s been a tough ride but I like it. The biggest challenge is to stay consistent and keep looking for those amazing ideas. The harder you press on the bigger the chance to make it happen. So I’ll keep pressing!

What is a track of yours that holds the most personal meaning, and what story does it tell?

All the tracks I’ve made have memories attached to them and it’s really hard to pick just one. One of the more important ones was perhaps ‘Tiger’ with R3HAB and Fafaq, because it went really well and put my name a bit more out there. But again, all my tracks have a special meaning to me.

How do collaborations shape your music, and what do you look for in a potential collaborator?

I like collaborating on music a lot. It’s nice to have a different perspective on the record, a second pair of ears to help out. The other nice thing about it is that when you collaborate on a record you are sure to land with the record in a totally different spot than if you’d work on the track yourself. So yeah, if you want to collaborate with me, bring some ideas to the table!

Stream Skytech‘s exclusive YourEDM mix below:

Tracklist:

Skytech – Hearts beat together (Intro VIP Mix)

Diplo & Hugel feat. Julia Church – Stay high (Skytech Remix)

Anyma & Parisi – Pictures of you (Skytech Edit)

Ludwig Goransson – Can you hear the music (Oppenheimer theme)(Skytech Remix)

Amelie Lens – Falling for you (Skytech Remix)

Eric Prydz – Generate (Morten Remix)

Skytech & Adam Port & Stryv feat. Malachii – Crank up the move (Skytech Mashup)

Martin Garrix & Jex Jordyn – Told you so (Skytech Remix)

Tiesto & Soaky Siren – Tantalizing (Skytech Remix)

Robin S – Show me love (Skytech Remix)

Skytech & Vion Konger – Rhythm of the night (R3hab Edit)

Skytech & David Guetta & Showtek feat. Vassy – Good time bad time (Skytech Mashup)

Swedish House Mafia feat. Alicia Keys – Finally (Skytech MOS Edit)

Skytech & Tiesto feat. BT – Glory comes again (Skytech Mashup)

Zerb – Mwaki (Skytech Remix)

Fafaq – Never let me go

Skytech & Fafaq – Ladadi

Skytech & Masters at work – Work (Skytech Remix)

ID

ID

R3hab & Skytech – Hypnotising

