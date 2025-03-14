Basilone discusses debut EP ‘Understand Me’, stepping into the spotlight and more! [Interview]

Basilone is no newcomer to the electronic music industry. The Miami-based tech house artist has worked behind the scenes for decades, producing and engineering tracks for some of the biggest names in the industry.

His decision to step into the spotlight has proven worthy as his debut EP Understand Me, which was released on 24 January skyrocketed to #1 on the Beatport Top 100 tech house release chart. The staggering 4-track EP was released on his own imprint Direct Action Records, and brilliantly exhibits Basilone’s knowledge of Miami’s underground. So far, he’s received wide acclaim from industry heavyweights including Carl Cox, Claptone, Jamie Jones, and Don Diablo to name just a few.

In our interview with Basilone, he talks about the overwhelmingly positive response for his EP, Carl Cox playing his unreleased track ‘Isolator’ on his world tour, and his newly established label Direct Action Records.

Right off the top, I want to ask about the EP Understand Me. How does it feel to have a #1 release on Beatport?

Honestly, it’s surreal. Seeing Understand Me hit #1 on the Beatport Top 100 tech house release chart was a huge moment for me. I’ve been in this industry for a long time, working behind the scenes, so finally stepping into the spotlight and having this kind of response is beyond rewarding. The support from DJs, producers, and fans worldwide has been insane. It’s motivating me to keep pushing, keep creating, and keep bringing fresh sounds to the scene.

Stream Understand Me below:

It sounds like you’ve been at this a while. What’s the back story on Basilone and why debut this project now?

Yeah, I’ve been producing for years for some big names, and engineering tracks that have charted many times, but I always knew I had my own vision for what I wanted to bring to the table. I held off launching the Basilone project until I felt the timing was right, both creatively and strategically. Over the past couple of years, I built up my sound, established my connections, and got to a place where I felt I could make a real impact. Now, with Understand Me hitting #1 and the momentum building, I know I made the right call.

I saw on your Instagram you just got back from some shows down in Tulum, Mexico. What’s the reaction been like to the EP internationally?

Tulum was fire! The energy out there is unmatched—people are just locked into the music in a different way. I played tracks from the EP in my sets, and you could feel the crowd’s reaction instantly. The groove, the basslines, the Latin-infused elements—it all just clicked with the vibe out there. I’ve been getting messages from DJs across Europe and Latin America telling me they’re dropping tracks from the EP in their sets too, which is crazy to see. It’s been an amazing international reception so far.

Do you have any other international shows lined up for this year?

Absolutely. I’ve got a packed tour schedule coming up across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. I’ll be hitting spots like Ibiza, Costa Rica, Warsaw, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo, among other places. There are also some unannounced gigs in the works that I can’t talk about just yet, but 2025 is shaping up to be massive.

You mentioned to me prior that Carl Cox is currently playing out one of your unreleased tracks on his 2025 world tour. How did you get in touch with him and what’s that support been like?

Yeah, that’s been unreal. Carl Cox is one of my biggest inspirations, so seeing him play my track ‘Isolator’ on his world tour is a dream come true. The way it happened was pretty organic—I sent some of my music to a mutual connection, and they passed it along to Carl. A few weeks later, I got word that he was dropping ‘Isolator’ in his sets. To get that kind of support and validation from a legend like Carl is a huge confidence boost, and it’s opening a lot of doors.

In addition to your EP, you’ve also debuted your record label, Direct Action Records. What’s your vision for the label side?

Direct Action Records is all about delivering high-energy, underground-driven house and tech house—music that shakes the dancefloor but also pushes creative boundaries. I wanted to create a platform where I could release my own tracks independently while also giving other talented artists a place to shine. The goal is to drop cutting-edge music from producers who share that same raw, infectious energy. Expect a mix of tech house, house, and minimal deep tech, with a focus on grooves that move people.

How can up-and-coming artists get in contact with you and the Direct Action Records team?

I’m always looking for fresh talent, and I want Direct Action to be a place where producers can get real opportunities. The best way to reach us is through our Instagram page @directactionrecords. Just send demos to our official email [email protected], along with a bit of background on your sound. But here’s the thing, I don’t just want generic demos. I want music that stands out, that has personality, that makes me stop and go, “Damn, this is special.” If you’ve got that, I want to hear it.

What can we expect in 2025 from Basilone?

2025 is going to be next level. More releases, more international shows, and a bigger presence in the scene. I’ve got multiple EPs and collaborations in the pipeline, plus some heavy-hitting plans that are going to shake things up. Direct Action Records will be expanding too, dropping some massive tracks from both established names and up-and-coming producers. And of course, my radio show, Miami House Radio, will continue to be a hub for new music. This is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to show everyone what’s next.

Follow Basilone:

Spotify – Instagram