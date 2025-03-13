Dark Mode Light Mode
ARC drops heavyweight lineup with Skream, John Summit, Amelie Lens & more!

March 13, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Divyesh Maheshwari

Chicago’s premium dance music festival ARC shared its staggering lineup for the 2025 edition.

 The stacked lineup includes headliners Amelie Lens, Adam Beyer, Richie Hawtin, John Summit, Luciano, Fisher and Blond:ish to name just a few. The festival will also feature unmissable B2B sets Skream B2B Hamdi, Honey Dijon B2B Derrick Carter as well as Boys Noize B2B VTSS.

ARC is set to take place from 29 – 31 August at Chicago’s iconic Union Park. General sale tickets go on sale tomorrow, 14 March, to secure your tickets click HERE

Established in 2021, ARC has grown at a tremendous rate since its inception, and is now a frontrunner in the global festival arena. ARC continues to shift the electronic music landscape with its vision of championing Chicago’s dance music scene, as well as the artists who paved the way.

ARC lineup / Image credit: ARC Facebook

