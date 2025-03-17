B Jones, NERVO & Eke unleash nostalgic anthem ‘Wherever You Go’ on Tomorrowland Music 

As the first Spanish artist to perform on Tomorrowland’s mainstage, B Jones is a force to be reckoned with in the global dance music arena, and continues to fervently make her mark!

Renowned for her take on big room, trance, and tech-house, her latest single ‘Wherever You Go’ with Grammy Award winning duo NERVO featuring Eke, celebrates the nostalgia of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Released on Tomorrowland Music on 14 March, the track showcases the power of collaboration, as well as the soaring, unmatched female talent within the music industry. The track opens with Eke’s breathtaking vocals, and rapidly builds into an anthemic 90s tinged ballad. Ideal for raves, festivals and large clubs, the track has all the makings of a classic, with a contemporary twist. ‘Wherever You Go’ carries a potent emotional depth too, creating a poignant sense of sentimentality, allowing listeners to connect with it beyond the dancefloor.

Commenting on the track B Jones said; “‘Wherever You Go‘ – a journey through nostalgia merging progressive with trance sounds. Crafted with two incredible sisters I deeply admire, blending emotion and energy into something truly special. This one hits differently.”

Australian pair NERVO shared; “we were going for euphoric dance/trance vibes and are so happy to have our first-ever release with B Jones on Tomorrowland Records! We hope you guys love it.”

In her remarkable career, B Jones has performed at Ushuaïa, EDC Mexico and Lollapalooza Berlin to name just a few, while she’s also been ranked #94 on DJ Mag‘s Top 100 chart. This year, she’s set to perform in Brazil as well as at Boom.

NERVO are the producer, songwriter sister duo who have worked with the likes of Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Kylie Minogue. They received a Grammy Award for their songwriting skills for David Guetta and Kelly Rowland’s track ‘When Love Takes Over’.

Stream ‘Wherever You Go’ below:

Follow B Jones:

Facebook – Instagram – X – Spotify

Follow NERVO:

Facebook – Instagram – X – Spotify

Follow Tomorrowland Music:

Facebook – Instagram – X – Spotify