Bad Nonno and Lucky Rose drop steamy house banger ‘One More’

Bad Nonno and Lucky Rose shared a hot and heavy house track on 14 March via the Kanary imprint. ‘One More’ triumphantly lives up to its name with its edgy, unfiltered energy that casts a tantalising spell on the listener from the first beat.

The single features cheeky, modulated vocals that utter the words “All I Need Is One More, One More Time With You”. It’s supercharged with an inescapable grip and sexiness which pulsates throughout, and is further emphasised by the burly bassline, valiant percussion and ear-worm melody.

Bad Nonno is best known for his breakthrough hit with DVBBS, ‘Inside Out’, which reimagines the Dianna Ross classic ‘Upside Down’. The track was released on Ultra Records, and has amassed over 1.5 million streams across platforms. So far, Bad Nonno’s trailblazing catalogue of remixes and original productions has marked him as a burgeoning artist to keep a very close eye on, as he continues to swiftly develop his trademark sound and make waves in the industry.

Lucky Rose are the French-Canadian DJ / producer duo who have been featured on Canada’s Billboard Top 40 chart. They’ve also received 3 Gold records in Canada for their hit ‘Wild One’ featuring Tep No, which also has over 18 million streams on Spotify alone.

Sharing their thoughts on ‘One More’ Lucky Rose said; “vibey house banger at its finest”, while Bad Nonno told listeners this is; “a song you have to play one more time.”

Stream 'One More' below:

