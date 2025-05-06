Laidback Luke talks reinvention, his CODE/RED tour, signing to Dim Mak Records & more! [Interview]

2025 reins in a brand new era for one of the world’s most popular and loved artists, Laidback Luke. With a career that has spanned over three decades and counting, the DJ, producer, mentor and Kung Fu World Champion, has consistently spearheaded revolutionary sounds which has shaped and influenced entire generations of artists and fans alike.

After making such a monumental mark on the music industry, and as the mastermind behind the rise of heavyweights like Avicii and Afrojack, Luke has always been more than a hitmaker; he’s a guiding light, and a relentless force for pushing boundaries. Now, he’s flipping the script once again with this unapologetic new chapter, marked by his partnership with Steve Aoki‘s label Dim Mak Records.

In our exclusive interview with Laidback Luke, we chat about his B2B set with his son at Tomorrowland last year, his huge CODE/RED tour, recent signing to Dim Mak Records and more!

You recently released a gargantuan new single titled ‘1000 BPM’, featuring Nostalgix on Steve Aoki’s label Dim Mak. Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind the single, as well as the iconic title of it?

It’s quite rare that artists actually get together in the studio to make a track. Usually this happens online nowadays. But Nostalgix and I had the opportunity to sit together in the Dim Mak studios in LA and build this track from scratch. We had a great synergy in the studio and I told her about my vision to bring Bloghouse back. I jokingly said that her and a lot of current DJs DJ so fast…like at a 1000 BPM! This was right after I had programmed a melody and wanted to play that at a high BPM. I, all of a sudden, remembered that we could actually take Ableton up to a 1000 BPM and so we did. Nostalgix and I added it to the lyrics as well afterwards. She took it to the booth and this Bloghouse monster was born.

You’re currently in the midst of your massive CODE/RED tour. What are some highlights of the tour so far, and how do you ensure that you bring fresh, uplifting energy to each performance?

A highlight of the tour so far is that I can bring a totally new and re invented Laidback Luke: Re-connecting and connecting with new but also familiar venues to show them the new Luke. The re-invention has been a key for me to keep it fresh. My new hairstyle for instance, is similar to my old hairstyle from 2004 as I’m grabbing it back to a time where everything felt fresh, new, undiscovered with a type of energy that could concur the world. I’m back to that now in this season of my career. Although I’m bringing a fresh new sound, I’m not forgetting about my long legacy and I’m happily playing throwback sections in my sets as well.

In a recent Billboard article you mentioned that you wanted to be yourself again, and that you haven’t really felt like yourself since 2012. What would you say contributed to this feeling, and how have you realigned to ensure that you’re being 100% authentic?

It’s a constant double checking of artistic integrity. Even with my new team currently, we are low key looking at the numbers and how well everything is being received. But that can be an artistic trap. I’m constantly reminding myself and the team that I’m in the season of artistic integrity currently, purposely not watching and following trends, but carving my own path and sound. Just like I did way before 2012. I think that’s the key for my re-invention.

Your label Mixmash Records serves as a platform for emerging talent, what qualities do you look for in the artists you sign?

I think most importantly if the heart and passion are in the right place. If they have a vision for themselves, their sound and career. If they are pleasant to work with. If they show up and are able to meet deadlines. If their numbers and following are up. All of these combined make for a solid next generation that can keep on carrying this movement forward.

You’ve always been someone that’s shared knowledge and skills throughout your journey. From your online production forum, to your YouTube channel, as well as online DJ courses you’ve been generous with sharing what you’ve learnt. Was there a specific turning point that made you realise the value of your knowledge, and inspired you to share? Or is it something that’s innate within you?

That’s something that’s innate within me. I’ve been doing that from day one. I’m a natural born teacher! Funny story, I asked a fellow DJ of mine why he wouldn’t share his knowledge and skills to the world as I think of him so highly. His answer was that he can’t teach! He has no ability or will to guide people and to share all of this. Which, is absolutely ok! But I never realized it actually takes a teacher to teach. When I look at my family, it’s in the DNA. My brother teaches. My dad and my uncles all have taught in one way shape or form. I never actually realized this!

Your dedication to martial arts is quite well-known too. How do these practices influence your approach to music and performance?

I practice Kung Fu mainly, and Kung Fu means “excellence through hard work”. This flows into daily life, but also within the discipline to keep on making the best music possible and perform the best you can. Every time I finish a martial arts session, I feel alive again. And with that type of energy, it’s easy to go into the studio and “work”. Both balance each other out physically and mentally.

You’ve collaborated with the likes of ILLENIUM and Steve Aoki to name just a few. Can you tell us what you look for in a potential collaborator?

For ILLENIUM and Steve Aoki recently, these are official remixes. I’m currently doing not one, but two remixes for James Brown; arguably the biggest name I’ve ever officially remixed! For some reason I don’t chase these, but they “float” towards me as happy opportunities and it’s up to me if I can deliver then. What I mainly look for in these are the parts and sections of the original that feel that they could fit in my artistic style and DJ sets. From there on out, I’ll make it a version that’s unique to me.

Do you have a favourite, go-to sample pack when producing?

Not really, although I love using Splice. It’s nothing new for the new generation of producers, but I also have a hard disk full of actual sample packs, some from CD, from collecting these over the 30 years that I’ve been making music. The one thing that I love to do is to drag kick, claps and FX from older projects of mine to instantly have a top notch pro base to work from.

Last year you performed at Tomorrowland with your son. Can you tell us what that experience was like for both of you?

Ahh it was so good! What a highlight of my year, career and life! For everyone reading this that has new babies or young kids: Can you imagine one day maybe you’ll do something together with your child? While I write the answers here, beatsbymarlon (check him out) is turning 22 today (May 5). So he’s a mature man, but he will always be my baby with the huge cheeks.

As an artist that has accomplished so much in their career, is there anything on your artist bucket list that you’d absolutely love to experience, create or accomplish?

100% that’s why I’m still on fire! I’d still love a couple of global hits. Although I’ve made absolute classics like ‘Turbulence’, ‘Leave The World Behind’ and a huge version of ‘Show Me Love’, I would’ve loved to keep that level up and add a few more to those. I’m not done yet! But coming season, I’m going to do my own thing. It’s CODE/RED time, stay on high alert because I’m coming through with bangers only.

What else does 2025 have in store for Laidback Luke? Is there anything in particular we should keep an eye out for?

Definitely keep an eye on my James Brown project and ever since “It Clicked”, I’m working on a CODE/RED EP and it’s all tracks in that Bloghouse style. My artistic integrity needs that at the moment so I’ll ride that crazy festival throwback sound for this moment.

