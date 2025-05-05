Flume and JPEGMAFIA team up on collaborative EP ‘We Live In a Society’

Australian producer and DJ Flume united with his frequent collaborator, friend and rapper JPEGMAFIA on their debut EP We Live In a Society.

Released on 2 May 2025, the EP doesn’t have a specific sonic direction, but instead showcases a more experimental and unrestricted side of Flume’s production. The EP includes four tracks, which feel like the product of two friends just goofing around in the studio and having fun. This notion also translates in the track names like, ‘AI Girlfriend’, ‘Track 1’ and ‘The Ocean is Fake’. The second track on the EP ‘Is it Real?’, features American R&B singer-songwriter Ravyn Lanae.

From the artwork, to the EP’s overall soundscape it seems like Flume and JPEGMAFIA didn’t take themselves too seriously with this EP, which is quite refreshing.

Stream We Live In A Society below:

