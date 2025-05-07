Austin City Limits festival drops lineup featuring John Summit, Sam Viriji and more!

Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to the heart of Austin, Texas this October! With a spectacular multi-genre lineup, this year features electronic music heavyweights John Summit, Sam Virji, Zeds Dead and more, ensuring EDM lovers will be in good hands throughout the festival.

Other notable electronic music acts to look out for include LP Giobbi, Disco Lines and Polo & Pan. ACL Music Festival will take place across two separate weekends, from 3-5 October and 10-12 October 2025, at the infamous Zilker Park.

They haven’t released single day tickets yet, however there are still VIP, Platinum and Hotel + Festival Experience passes available for Weekend One. General Admission and GA+ are still available for Weekend 2, along with the VIP passes and Platinum tickets. There are also a variety of Group Hospitality packages available, which includes 10 tickets and Bungalow accommodation from $30 000. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience, get your tickets HERE

