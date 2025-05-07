Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Laidback Luke talks reinvention, his CODE/RED tour, signing to Dim Mak Records & more! [Interview]
Austin City Limits festival drops lineup featuring John Summit, Sam Viriji and more!

Austin City Limits festival drops lineup featuring John Summit, Sam Viriji and more!

May 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Photo by Wendy Wei

Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to the heart of Austin, Texas this October! With a spectacular multi-genre lineup, this year features electronic music heavyweights John Summit, Sam Virji, Zeds Dead and more, ensuring EDM lovers will be in good hands throughout the festival.

Other notable electronic music acts to look out for include LP Giobbi, Disco Lines and Polo & Pan. ACL Music Festival will take place across two separate weekends, from 3-5 October and 10-12 October 2025, at the infamous Zilker Park

They haven’t released single day tickets yet, however there are still VIP, Platinum and Hotel + Festival Experience passes available for Weekend One. General Admission and GA+ are still available for Weekend 2, along with the VIP passes and Platinum tickets. There are also a variety of Group Hospitality packages available, which includes 10 tickets and  Bungalow accommodation from $30 000. Don’t miss out on this incredible experience, get your tickets HERE

Advertisement
ACL Music Festival Full Lineup / ACL Music Festival Facebook

Follow ACL Music Festival:

Website Instagram Facebook XTikTok

 

May 7, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Laidback Luke talks reinvention, his CODE/RED tour, signing to Dim Mak Records & more! [Interview]

May 6, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You