Kygo unveils trailer for his iconic concert film ‘Kygo: Back At the Bowl’

Kygo unveils trailer for his iconic concert film 'Kygo: Back At the Bowl'

July 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Kygo / Kygo Facebook

Tropical House titan Kygo has released the trailer for his awe-inspiring concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Sam Wrench, who is known for his work on Billie Eilish’s concert film Billie Eilish Live at the O2, as well as Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

The concert features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of what went into the massive production, and will be available at cinemas all over the globe from 26 September, 2025.

The film will include breathtaking live performances by Kygo, as well as a number of featured on his discography, such as GRAMMY-Award winner Ryan Tedder, who joined Kygo on stage to perform their collaboration ‘Chasing Paradise’. The concert also featured Zara Larson who performed a live rendition of their hit ‘Like It Is’ and Ava Max who performed their stunning track ‘Whatever’.

Watch the trailer below:

 

Follow Kygo:

SpotifyInstagram – Facebook – 

 

July 24, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

