Alan Walker to headline Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s event UNITY

July 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Insomniac and Tomorrowland’s collaborative event UNITY is inching closer and closer.

The historic event, which is taking place at the Las Vegas SPHERE kicks off in August, and features a star-studded lineup which now includes Norwegian artist Alan Walker. The famed masked DJ and producer is known for his tracks ‘Faded’ and ‘Sing Me To Sleep’, which has earned him Multi-Platinum status. 

The 27-year-old will play a closing set on Saturday, 20 September, and is the latest addition to the special guest lineup which includes DJ Snake, Kaskade, Chase & Status and Eli Brown, with more to be announced. 

Opening weekend (29 – 31 August) is sold out, but there are tickets available for 19 -20 September, 26 -27 September and 17-18 October. Secure your tickets HERE

Follow UnityxSphere:

 Instagram 

Insomniac:

Website Instagram Facebook X

Follow Tomorrowland:

Website Instagram Facebook

July 23, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

