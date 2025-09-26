Dark Mode Light Mode
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Follow Us
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Follow Us
What are You Looking For?
Popular Searches
Trending Now

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Moneyjaw talks latest single ‘Go!’ featuring ZEALE, plans for 2026 & drops mix [Interview]
Alfiya Glow unveils transcendent Melodic House offering ‘Celestial Bow’

Alfiya Glow unveils transcendent Melodic House offering ‘Celestial Bow’

September 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Alfiya Glow / Courtesy PR

Alfiya Glow shines with her ethereal new single ‘Celestial Bow’, released today via her imprint CosmycGlo Records.

Doused in elegance and serene bliss, ‘Celestial Bow’ showcases Alfiya’s incredible talent and discerning ear. The Melodic House single has an inescapable meditative feel to it, and washes over the listener like a soothing hug. The single features heartwarming and vibrant rhythms, which entice the listener from the very first note until the last, creating a profound sense of peace and tranquility. Crafted with the dancefloor in mind, ‘Celestial Bow’ translates just as well for private, introspective listening. The stunning vocals are the cherry on top, adding an inescapable radiance and pull throughout. 

Alfiya Glow is a classically trained violinist, who has performed at major festivals like Electric Forest as well as iconic venues like the Walt Disney Concert Hall. She’s a globally-recognised talent who consistently pushes the limits of innovation and tradition. 

Advertisement

Stream the single below:

 

Follow Alfiya Glow:

SpotifyInstagramBeatport

September 26, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Keep Up to Date with the Most Important News

By pressing the Subscribe button, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
Previous Post

Moneyjaw talks latest single ‘Go!’ featuring ZEALE, plans for 2026 & drops mix [Interview]

September 26, 2025
Advertisement

Recommended for You