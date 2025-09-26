Alfiya Glow unveils transcendent Melodic House offering ‘Celestial Bow’

Alfiya Glow shines with her ethereal new single ‘Celestial Bow’, released today via her imprint CosmycGlo Records.

Doused in elegance and serene bliss, ‘Celestial Bow’ showcases Alfiya’s incredible talent and discerning ear. The Melodic House single has an inescapable meditative feel to it, and washes over the listener like a soothing hug. The single features heartwarming and vibrant rhythms, which entice the listener from the very first note until the last, creating a profound sense of peace and tranquility. Crafted with the dancefloor in mind, ‘Celestial Bow’ translates just as well for private, introspective listening. The stunning vocals are the cherry on top, adding an inescapable radiance and pull throughout.

Alfiya Glow is a classically trained violinist, who has performed at major festivals like Electric Forest as well as iconic venues like the Walt Disney Concert Hall. She’s a globally-recognised talent who consistently pushes the limits of innovation and tradition.

