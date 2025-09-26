Moneyjaw talks latest single ‘Go!’ featuring ZEALE, plans for 2026 & drops mix [Interview]

We caught up with producer and DJ Moneyjaw, who recently released another bass-heavy weapon titled ‘Go!’ featuring ZEALE. Known for his stripped-back grooves and innovative sampling, Moneyjaw taps into the gritty energy of labels like Dirtybird and Psycho Disco with ‘Go!’. With early support from DJs across the globe, the track cements the duo’s chemistry as well as their fearless and unapologetic approach to dance music.

In the interview with Moneyjaw, he discusses the creative process behind ‘Go!’, why he works so well with ZEALE, what inspires him outisde of music and he shares an exclusive 1 hour mix below!

Let’s talk about your latest single ‘Go!’ with ZEALE. What was the initial idea or spark behind the track?

‘Go!’ was inspired by a gigantic bag of skittles and a half of an Adderall. Actually, it started three years before it was the first song that I worked on when I got out of prison. I got these parts from my buddy in Costa Rica who runs a Chicago house label. And I tried to make a track out of it a few years ago. It came out OK, but I don’t think we ever released it. Fast-forward to this year, I had a version of a loop from that original project saved on my computer, and Zeale was at my studio in Boca late night with the bag of skittles and the Adderall and that’s how the song came about. At least that was the spark.

‘Go!’ has a raw, stripped-back energy. Can you walk us through the production process?

I’m so glad you asked about the production process. The reason being, is that I tried something new on this particular track. The main thing I did differently was that I mixed the bus stems before we went into mastering. What this allowed me to do was to consolidate the major parts of the track such as drums base vocals, and Melody/effects and group them in such a way to where they could be compressed and affected as a group. The other thing I did was I added a new plug-in. I can’t remember the name of it, but it’s super psychedelic and it gave everything this really liquid timbre. It kind of reminds me of an old Switch record or something.

Now, on this particular song, I don’t feel like the actual song is good. I feel like it falls apart at the breakdown. But the production on it is on a higher level than what I have normally done so I’m still a little bit happy with it but for the most part, I still think it’s relatively a pointless song that most people probably won’t like to listen to. I’d be surprised if Dj‘s play it also. Now I do like Zeale’s Lyrics. They’re sleazy.

Stream ‘Go!’ below:

Your chemistry with ZEALE is palpable. What makes your collaboration work so well, especially across genres like bass house and rap?

This is a good question also. And the answer is actually non-musical. Neither of us f*ck the same b*tch. So that means that we’re not in competition with one another for any sort of female attention. This allows us to work well together. Another thing I think that helps us work together is that we are of similar age. Neither of us have many years left on the planet, and so our time is more valuable. We are also from the same city, Austin, Texas. So we were exposed to very similar upbringing and that we had exposure to southern hip-hop as well as house music. I also believe that we are both very good at what we do, however, neither of us has really cracked it to the mainstream level that we both want. So to sum it up, neither of us f*ck the same girl, we’re both mildly disappointed with ourselves, we’re both aging, and we are both very good at what we do, oh and we are local Austinites.

What’s your philosophy on sampling, especially when aiming for that playful but driving sound you’re known for?

Honestly, I’ve been a thief my entire life. I started out by stealing baseball cards and ended up in prison for fraud. My first label was a bootleg label and I really only know how to sample. I don’t really know how to play any instruments and my sound design skills suck. So, sampling I think should be legal, and if it went for sampling, I really would have nothing to show for my work for the last 30 or 40 years. Not to say I’m proud of any of this.

Dirtybird and Psycho Disco are imprints that are strong influences with this track. Are there any artists or labels pushing the envelope right now that you’re watching closely?

Yes, I believe we are in a time where artists are pushing the envelope every single day. I have a very wide range of musical influence. I love everything that I hear. I feel like every soundwave that comes into my brain is filled with some sort of treasure, as long as it’s not too loud. Music that’s too loud or sounds that are too loud, seriously make me crazy and get on my nerves and make me really violent almost. But artists that are popping off in terms of creativity, I guess I could read from my Spotify playlist: Garrett Lodge, Andrew Bird, Rezz, mind chatter, Tyler, The Creator, Sasac, jet horms, yung lean, FKA twigs, kidnap, agar.

As an LA-via-Texas producer, how do those scenes influence your sound, especially when it comes to that gritty, club-ready vibe?

Dirty Bassy music is alive and well in both cities. I think a huge influence on me early on was Brett Johnson and then we kind of took the torch when we started making the Midas music. When I got to LA, they all liked our bass music from Texas. LA has always been very techno. Based kind of slower tech house techno underground. A lot of the underground Music is in warehouse is there. Now Teck house is kind of popular even in Miami. So I guess it’s just all part of my story.

What inspires you outside of music?

running on the beach at 6am

making a new song

receiving a wire

communicating on a subject I know

hanging w my son Tommy

having passionate sex

making plans

writing

making Lego art

cooking one of my recipes

when I’m at my home in LA

when I’m dressed well

when I’m paying for everyone else

What have you got in the pipeline for the near future?

On January 8th, mark the date, I get off of federal probation. This is gonna be really fun because I’ll be able to travel at will. Right now I have to ask in order to go anywhere and it’s such a pain in the ass. Also, they’re always asking me where my money is coming from and how much I’m spending money on things and I have to report all these financials. It’s such a pain in the ass. So everything that I’m looking forward to is in January, although, I’m gonna visit my cousins in San Francisco for Thanksgiving, and my son really likes San Francisco.

In terms of music, I have been working on a ton of stuff, there’s a lot of new mixes that will be dropping that I’ve been using a new technique on. I also have a bunch of new songs that I’m gonna finish up. I’ve done some work with Chuurch and so bratty hopefully that’ll come out. Not much though really that anybody would know about.

Stream Moneyjaw’s exclusive mix below:

