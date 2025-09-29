Fred Again.. announces first USB002 show will take place in Glasgow with ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi

Fred Again.. has announced the return of his infamous USB series, which is renowned for hits like ‘Rumble’ with Skrillex and Flowdan.

The news of USB002 dropped recently, along with the announcement of 10 shows in 10 cities which kicks off in October. Yesterday, Fred Again.. announced that the very first show will take place in Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, 3 October and will feature none other than ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and HAAi.

He’ll also be dropping 1 new track each week, and in his social media post he revealed the title of the track set for release this week is ‘Your’re A Star’.

Fred Again.. is known for demolishing norms, and his continuation of the USB series only cements this further. Additionally, he will only be releasing the venue and city of the shows in the week leading up to the it, creating further hype and anticipation.

Check out his social media caption for week 1 here: “10 weeks! a new song every friday and a show every friday (in 10 different cities!). first friday is THIS friday. and its glasgow. because here we fuckin go. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 we’ve spent the last year or so planning how we want these shows to sound and look and feel. there is an absolutely ridiclous lineup of people joining us in different places. genuinely like 10 of my dream raves in every way. this week is with @yousukeyukimatsu and @haaihaaihaai . weve never done anything like this before. oh and one other thing i wanna say!

the reason why im only doing just the one show every week is because I’ve learnt I reallllyyyy love the shows where I feel like I’m in the EXACT same energy as you guys. when the energy is like I’ve looked forward to this all week and this is my Friday night let’s have a magical time together. So I was like I’d love to just do a whole tour where I can be in that feeling with everyone EVERY time!

and also the reason we’re only doing one show a week is because I wanted to have 6 days a week free to write because I really love making music and it takes me a lot of hours to get stuff I love. so that’s why sometimes we don’t make it to everywhere.

i am just beyond excited to see what these rooms will feel like.”

