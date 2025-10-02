Vancouver’s underground giant Kiarash TK gears up for Waves of Illusion II

Vancouver’s underground electronic scene is getting a major shake up tomorrow! Multidisciplinary artist and creative director Kiarash TK is hosting a bold new event series, which champions the Vancouver underground. Titled Waves of Illusion, the seasoned event promoter aims to highlight not only the music, but the community, performers and artists who bring the Vancouver underground to life.

Waves of Illusion promises a never before seen experience, and offers an immersive journey featuring 14 DJs – which includes the likes of 1ZERO, ARIA, CAMERON ST DENIS, GARFIELD DISCOTEQUE, JORDAN GILL – and 11 local music collectives. It will take place at the iconic Harbour Event & Convention Centre, which will light up in honour of art, sound and visuals.

This is the second installment of Waves of Illusion, and sees Kiarash expertly channel his profound knowledge from hosting over 300 events since 2022 into a prolific spectacle. He’s renowned as a giant in Vancouver’s nightlife scene, and has a reputation for fusing digital art with live music, creating immersive and unforgettable experiences for those who attend.

Sharing more on Waves of Illusion, Kiarash shared; “It’s about creating a space where artists, performers, and the community can come together to experience something truly immersive and unique to Vancouver. This event represents the passion and creativity that our city’s underground scene has to offer.”

Kiarash’s scope also reaches all corners of the globe as well as the fashion industry. He’s designed couture for Cannes and London Fashion week, and even launched Vancouver’s first NFT gallery.

Follow Waves Of Illusion:

Instagram

Follow Kiarash:

Instagram