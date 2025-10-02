Hostage Situation unleash colossal sophomore album ‘Hostile Frequencies’

Hostage Situation are the hard-hitting bass trio on everyone’s lips! The Denver-based outfit have returned with their sophomore album Hostile Frequencies, released today via Ransom Records.

The massive 20-track album celebrates the rapid ascent of the heavyweight trio from local inspirations to national headliners. The album includes collaborations with the likes of Dream Takers, Fraxure and Chibs, and features the standout tracks ‘Burn For You’ as well as ‘Panic Attack’. The album includes a kaleidoscope of influences, ranging from dubstep, to riddim and other neck-breaking electronic music textures.

The trio have outdone themselves with the album’s sound design, which showcases their remarkable evolution and artistic fervour. Through the use of chest-rattling bass, pungent percussion and seething synths, the album is a bass head’s fantasy, cementing their ability to take their listeners “hostage” with their sound.

Sharing more on the album and what it means to them, Hostage Situation shared; “This album represents everything we’ve been working toward since we formed in 2021. We wanted to create an experience that goes beyond just dubstep or riddim – something that shows the full range of what Hostage Situation can be.”

The trio are currently on their Hostile Frequencies tour, which has seen them make stops in Ohio, Minneapolis and New York, while they have upcoming shows in California, Las Vegas and Toronto. If you’d like to catch them on tour, click here for tickets.

Stream the album below:

Hostile Frequencies Album Tracklist:

Hostile Frequencies

Burn For You

The Device

Panic Attack

Skoolin w/ Chibs

Problem w/ Dream Takers, Fraxure

Backfire w/ Yoto

Freak It

GO NUTZ

Jasmine

Low Key

Offline

Dancefloor Fire

Don’t Speak

Mind Over Matter

Seen It All (Feat. MACY)

Fly

Bring The Vibe

Feel You

The End

