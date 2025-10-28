Wuki drops highly-anticipated ‘Beats I Can’t Release Vol. 1 Mixtape’

Producer extraordinaire Wuki has finally unleashed his long-awaited Beats I Can’t Release Vol. 1 mixtape. The mixtape dropped yesterday, and features 27 new tracks from the GRAMMY-nominated artist.

The mixtape series initially started out as a side project, but has now turned into a fully fledged body of work. It features viral flips, SoundCloud edits and remixes of popular tracks like his remix of Technotronic’s ‘Pump Up The Jam’, Wuki’s reimagining of Al Green’s hit ‘Stay Together’ as well as his remix of FISHER’s ‘Take It Off’.

This is undoubtedly a full circle moment for Wuki as well as his fans, who first came across this series with his Wukileaks releases on YouTube, SoundCloud and Bandcamp 7 years ago. The mixtape is a celebration of Wuki’s love for sampling and remixing, while simultaneously redefining what electronic music can be.

Sharing more on the origin of the series, Wuki said: “This series started because I had all these ideas that couldn’t make it to Spotify or Apple Music — but they were too fun not to share. It’s become this ongoing outlet where I can experiment, reconnect with my roots, and make the kind of wild edits I grew up loving. It’s honestly some of my favorite music I’ve ever made.”

He also emphasized the importance of artistic freedom and how this series has allowed him to embrace that more. Wuki revealed; “This is about freedom. make music because I love the feeling of creating something that surprises me — and I think fans can feel that. ‘Beats I Can’t Release’ is me having fun again, and that’s what this whole thing is about.”

Listen below:

Wuki’s upcoming tour dates:

11/1 – Shabang Halloween (San Luis Obispo, CA)

11/7 – The Ivy (Cleveland, OH)

11/9 – EDC Orlando (Orlando, FL)

11/14 – Yost Theater (Santa Ana, CA)

12/31 – Countdown (Los Angeles, CA)

