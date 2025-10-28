Dark Mode Light Mode
deadmau5 announces first album in a decade, unveils new single ‘Ameonna’

October 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
deadmau5 announced his first studio album in ten years. The album is set for release in 2026 and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Canadian producer and DJ. He also dropped a new single titled ‘Ameonna’, via his imprint mau5trap.

Ameonna’ offers a glimpse into the evolving sound of his forthcoming album. The single sees deadmau5 reconnect with his melodic roots while venturing into deeper, atmospheric territory. He also revealed that he’s planning on retiring his Cube live setup, which has been a hallmark of his performances for over a decade. He’s set to debut a brand-new live show at Red Rocks on 7 and 8 November.

Stream below:

Follow deadmau5:

Spotify

October 28, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

