Swedish House Mafia and Skrillex headline NYE shows in San Francisco 

November 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Swedish House Mafia / Swedish House Mafia Facebook

Electronic music heavyweights Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex and Four Tet will perform at San Francisco’s Pier 80 in December. 

Each act will perform consecutive nights from 30 – 31 December. On 30 December, Skrillex and Four Tet will perform an all night set (from open until close), and then the following evening Swedish House Mafia will reign in 2026 with their high energy soundscape on the 31st. 

This performance from the trio follows their iconic show at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, where they were the first electronic act to headline the venue. Both nights are only open for those who are 21 or older.

Tickets for both events go on sale on Friday, 7 November. You can sign up for pre-sale in the meantime HERE

Follow Swedish House Mafia:

SpotifyWebsite InstagramYouTubeX SoundCloud

Follow Skrillex:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

November 3, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

