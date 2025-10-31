Kozlow drops tech house heater ‘Find A Way’ with ForgiveMeTommy!

New York-based promoter, producer and violinist Kozlow has just dropped another heavyweight single. ‘Find A Way’ was released today on his newly established imprint ANTHR Fucking Party, and is another showcase of his profound artistic fervour.

The single features Canadian dance duo ForgiveMeTommy!, who have released on Blond:ish’s Abracadabra label and Sofi Tukker’s Animal Talk imprint.

The track is a deep house and tech house cut which features a powerful spoken-word vocal, which utters words of encouragement and self-belief. The track carries a beautiful, unapologetic, self-assured energy, while on the production front it’s driven by a burly bassline, and has an inescapable funk throughout. The sampled vocal refrain adds a sense of connection and authenticity to the single, while simultaneously sharing an uplifting message through lyrics like; “If you believe in yourself, you will always find a way”.

Sharing more on the single Kozlow told us: “This record captures the essence of what I believe the label, and my passions as an artist, should reflect both in terms of listening and live experience. ‘Find a Way’ came about from a very productive session with the boys from ForgiveMeTommy! and our shared goal in creating music that captures club-energy while maintaining a more dynamic melodic structure. I’m very excited to share it and make it the focal point of our plans for AFP and for mine with Kozlow.”

Kozlow is known for his remarkable event series also titled ANTHR Fucking Party, which saw over 10 000 attendees in 2025 alone. He’s also performed with the likes of Carl Cox, while he’s received support from industry heavyweights Diplo, John Summit and Carlita.

Stream ‘Find A Way’ below:

Kozlow’s forthcoming shows:



Nov 01 – ANTHR FCKNG PARTY at White Lodge – New York City, NY

Nov 08 – Outer Heaven – New York City, NY

