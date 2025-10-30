James Hype helps build homes with a world first charity rave

James Hype is undoubtedly one of the UK’s most prolific exports. The award-winning DJ and producer is gearing up to bring his world-renowned SYNC show to Bristol in November for an extra special cause.

James Hype has partnered with BillyChip®, the award-winning social enterprise shifting how society can support those who are experiencing homelessness. BillyChip® have embarked on a new fundraising initiative and concert series called BillyChip Live, with James Hype headlining the very first installment. Sharing more on the collaboration with James Hype, Jack Gascoigne, the Director of Communications at BillyChip said; “This is a new blueprint for what live music can achieve. With James Hype on board, we’re proving that your night out can help someone get their life back.”

This is so much more than a rave, as each ticket sold will fund the construction of micro-homes for those who are currently experiencing homelessness. The concert will take place on 22 November at the upgraded Bristol Beacon, which is renowned for its remarkable sonic versatility across genres and performances. For this event, the venue will be transformed into a 360 degree venue, with James Hype in the centre and his fans surrounding him.

The fundraising initiative is also in partnership with Help Bristol’s Homeless. Founded by Jasper Thompson, the charity converts shipping containers into comfortable, safe, and fully-equipped micro-homes. Sharing more on this initiative, Jasper Thompson told us; “This is about hope, opportunity and community all rolled into one. These homes change lives. Thanks to BillyChip Live, we’ll be able to give more people a safe place to begin again.”

James Hype first introduced his awe-inspiring SYNC show during his residency at Hï Ibiza. The show synchronises groundbreaking audiovisuals with the music, crafting a fully immersive experience. James Hype expressed his excitement over this show, which happens to be only one of two UK performances for him this year; “SYNC is a declaration of what’s possible. I wanted to push the boundaries of DJing by blending technology with artistry — and bringing that to Bristol for such a powerful cause feels incredible.”

Tickets are available on the Bristol Beacon website from £27.50 HERE. VIP packages are available too, which grants ticket holders access to the afterparty, stage-side access and private bars.

