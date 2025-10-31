Dark Mode Light Mode
CORPSESHOCK drop 'Club Flesh ', a hellish dancefloor anthem just in time for Halloween

October 31, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Mina from CORPSESHOCK / Image credit: Jerome Hoffmeister

Prolific electronic horror outfit CORPSESHOCK have returned with their latest seance anthem ‘Club Flesh’. The hard techno single is a seething, sweaty incantation which delves into themes of desire, hedonism and chaos. 

The single seamlessly merges hard techno with the visceral energy of hyperpop and the grit of industrial techno. The band describe the track as a “rapture in reality”, where flesh and frequency collide into one simmering concoction.

‘Club Flesh’ is a hyperactive techno hymn that arrived just in time for Halloween! Its hard-hitting bassline can rattle bones with its heaving intensity, while the track’s rapid fire energy feels like a whirlpool of aggression and lust. The track features US gothic act GRIZZ, who adds to the anarchy of the single with his feral vocals and furore screeches. This, combined with Mina Harker’s seductive vocality and siren-like lyrics, craft an offering that’s equally behemoth and sadistic. 

Stream ‘Club flesh’ below:

 

The accompanying music video was directed by Felix Maxim Eller and filmed by Daniel Ernst. It tells a tale of a tongue and cheek snuff ritual, straight from the CORPSESHOCK playbook. 

Watch the music video below:

Follow CORPSESHOCK:

October 31, 2025
