Armin van Buuren announces forthcoming acoustic album ‘Piano’

Armin van Buuren has announced his first-ever acoustic album titled Piano. Set for exclusive release on Apple Music on 31 October, the album features 15 original, self-composed tracks performed by Armin. On the album, he’s also accompanied by a chamber orchestra, cellist and renowned violinist Lisa Jacobs.

The project sees van him swap the high-energy of Trance with introspective stillness. The lead single titled ‘Sonic Samba’ is already available on Apple Music and offers a glimpse into the album’s sound. Described as his most vulnerable work to date, Piano captures a journey where melody, emotion and memory take center stage.

Stream ‘Sonic Samba’ below:

