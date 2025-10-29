Dark Mode Light Mode
Djakarta Warehouse Project unveils star-studded lineup for 2025 edition featuring Skrillex, Paul van Dyk, Calvin Harris and more!
Armin van Buuren announces forthcoming acoustic album ‘Piano’
Malaa shares details of forthcoming EP 'Back To The Roots'

Armin van Buuren announces forthcoming acoustic album ‘Piano’

October 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Armin van Buuren / Armin van Buuren Facebook

Armin van Buuren has announced his first-ever acoustic album titled Piano. Set for exclusive release on Apple Music on 31 October, the album features 15 original, self-composed tracks performed by Armin. On the album, he’s also accompanied by a chamber orchestra, cellist and renowned violinist Lisa Jacobs.

The project sees van him swap the high-energy of Trance with introspective stillness. The lead single titled ‘Sonic Samba’ is already available on Apple Music and offers a glimpse into the album’s sound. Described as his most vulnerable work to date, Piano captures a journey where melody, emotion and memory take center stage.

Stream ‘Sonic Samba’ below:

SpotifyInstagramFacebookX

October 29, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

