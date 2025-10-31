EMBRZ unveils his most profound body of work to date with ‘Find Your Light’

Dublin-based artist, EMBRZ released his groundbreaking new album Find Your Light on 30 October, via Colorize.

The album is EMBRZ most intimate and vulnerable work since he entered the music industry in 2015, and draws influence from chill house, ambient pop and various shades of electronic music. Find Your Light is the product of deep introspection and personal transformation.

EMBRZ channels impassioned emotion throughout each track, using the music as a vessel for healing and alchemy after an intense period of physical and emotional burnout. Find Your Light heralds a new chapter for EMBRZ, as the album highlights a newfound maturity from the artist, as he courageously wears his heart on his sleeve from beginning to end. The album’s previously released singles like ‘Count To Three’, which features Montgomery and ‘Slow Bloom’, beautifully exhibit his discerning ear and knack for crafting emotionally-driven musical odysseys.

Sharing more on the inspiration behind the album, EMBRZ said; “My body was exhausted, and the stress even caused me to lose my hair. In that time, I turned to the one thing I thought could help – writing music. I try to share my experience of going through that period, things I learned along the way, and even coming out the other side a bit stronger. ‘Find Your Light’, is about trying to hold on to hope – that even when it doesn’t feel like it, things can get better, and you can find yourself again.”

Find Your Light is undoubtedly one of Colorize’s most formidable releases for 2025. The intention, care and love that EMBRZ has poured into this album is unmatched, and showcases the profound healing power of music.

Since first emerging onto the scene, EMBRZ (Jack Casey), has built a loyal global following with over 200 million streams, along with standout support from BBC Radio 1 and SiriusXM. With headline tours across North America, he has previously held support slots for the likes of Lane 8, Elderbrook and SG Lewis.

Stream Find Your Light below:

