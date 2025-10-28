Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP) is gearing up for its annual return this December. Hosted in the tropical paradise of Bali, this year’s edition is set to be the BIGGEST installment of the festival since it first began in 2008, and the lineup is the perfect illustration of this.

DWP will take place at GWK Cultural Park from 12 – 14 December, and features an array of phenomenal regional talent as well as global superstars. The lineup boasts an array of global and local talent and features headliners like Skrillex, Paul van Dyk, Calvin Harris, FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Steve Angello, Sammy Virji and Odd Mob. On the regional front, the lineup includes the likes of FVDER from Singapore, LTN and XYRA from Indonesia, Sphinix from Vietnam and Japanese duo YAKSA and TJO, as well as the living legend ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U.

Aside from the monumental lineup, the setting for the festival feels like something out of a movie. DWP will be held below the iconic Garuda statue, surrounded by otherworldly limestone cliffs and awe-inspiring panoramic views of the ocean. This is definitely not your typical festival experience, as DWP merges Balinese culture and tradition with cutting-edge stage design, pyrotechnics, world-class lighting and unforgettable immersive experiences.

Organised by Ismaya Live, DWP has grown into one of Asia’s most prolific festivals which draws fans from all corners of the globe. Don’t miss out on this spectacular experience, secure your tickets and travel packages HERE

