Malaa shares details of forthcoming EP ‘Back To The Roots’

French artist Malaa has revealed that he’s got a new EP on the way. The news dropped on his socials recently, while he also shared the release date of the EP’s debut single.

The two-track EP is titled Back To The Roots, and the first single ‘GROUND’ featuring Esse, drops on Friday, 31 October. Known for his distinct take on Future House, Tech House and Bass House, this EP marks his third EP release since his 2018 No Redemption project and follows his sublime 2022 debut album Don Malaa.

