Daijo shares emotive melodic techno single ‘Remember Me’

Rising DJ and producer Daijo, unveiled a heartfelt melodic techno offering titled ‘Remember Me’.

Released on 31 October via OFF2 MUSIC, the single highlights Daijo’s technical expertise and ability to connect with the listener’s core, while remaining true to his signature sound. ‘Remember Me’ follows his previously released single ‘In The Air’, which was released on Andrew Rayel’s imprint Find Your Harmony.

With ‘Remember Me’, Daijo holds nothing back. The single is fierce and dramatic, while carrying a potent emotional charge. The vocals are explosive and drip with intensity, perfectly complimenting the incredible sound design and production. Daijo is renowned for his authenticity, and ‘Remember Me’ is another illustration of how powerful it is for artists to fully embrace their unique sound.

Revealing more on the inspiration behind the single Daijo shared; “‘Remember Me’ came from a place of reflection. It’s about the people, moments, and emotions that shape us — even after they’re gone. I wanted to create something that felt alive, something that would hit you in the heart but also make you move. That balance between vulnerability and energy — that’s where I feel most at home musically.”

He also shared that he noticed a recent shift in what the audience wants, which played a significant role in the track’s production; “Lately, I’ve noticed a shift — people are craving something real again. I think music is coming back to emotion, to story, to something you can feel. That’s what I want ‘Remember Me’ to represent — a reminder that emotion and energy can coexist in a way that’s timeless.”

