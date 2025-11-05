AlphaTheta pauses CDJ-3000 firmware update after multiple reports of lost playlists

The parent company of Pioneer DJ, AlphaTheta has suspended its latest CDJ-3000 firmware update (Ver.3.30). This move follows widespread reports from DJs experiencing missing playlists and track data. The update initially launched on 21 October, which introduced One Library, a feature designed at unifying music libraries across Traktor, Djay Pro and Rekordbox.

DJ, producer and BBC Radio 1 presenter Jaguar recently shared her horrifying story with the new firmware update on social media. She was set to play a Halloween themed event at Drumsheds on Friday, 31 October, however when she inserted her USB none of her tracks were showing up. When she tried her back up USB, she experienced the same issue. Luckily, she was doing a back to back set with Lu.Re, which made the situation slightly less devastating. On her Instagram post she shared; “So I was DJing last night and had an absolute mare with my USBs. Apparently the 3000s firmware’s been updated, which can impact your USBs. I put both of them in and clicked on my playlist, my tracks, my history. It was all blank, my heart was pounding.”

Australian DJ and producer What So Not was one of the first artists to publicly share his experience with the new firmware update. He has since shared his own simplified guide on how to handle this issue. He also commented on Jaguar’s post saying: “Got a full rundown on my stories to solve, get all the downloads, updates, PDF walkthrough & my own simplified walk through. Totally fucking so many ppl! Hope that helps 🙌❤️”. Additionally, What So Not shared a post on Instagram yesterday celebrating the fact that Pioneer suspended the firmware update. Check it out HERE

According to a statement on the company’s website, the suspension is a precautionary measure while the issue is investigated.