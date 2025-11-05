Dark Mode Light Mode
AlphaTheta pauses CDJ-3000 firmware update after multiple reports of lost playlists
The Prodigy announce Warriors Dance 2026 UK and Ireland shows

The Prodigy announce Warriors Dance 2026 UK and Ireland shows

November 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
Maxim from the Prodigy / The Prodigy Facebook

Fresh off an explosive run of summer festival appearances, The Prodigy have announced a slew of massive outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland for 2026.

The Warriors Dance tour will see the iconic rave outfit joined by a heavyweight lineup featuring Carl Cox, Andy C, David Rodigan, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U and SCARLXRD. This epic lineup unites global dance and bass music legends for the very first time.

The run kicks off on 20 August 2026 at Dublin’s Irish Museum of Modern Art, they then head to Milton Keynes National Bowl on 22 August, the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Edinburgh on 29 August, and the tour concludes at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester on 30 August.

Fans can expect The Prodigy’s trademark energy and intensity as the group return to command some of the biggest outdoor stages next summer. Pre-sales are open now, get your tickets HERE

November 5, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

November 5, 2025
