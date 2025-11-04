Dark Mode Light Mode
MORTEN flips Alesso, Sentinel & Sick Individuals’ ‘Upside Down’ into a Future Rave anthem

November 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff
MORTEN / Courtesy PR

MORTEN added his super-charged Future Rave energy into ‘Upside Down’ by Alesso, Sentinel and Sick Individuals. The remix was released on Tomorrowland Music and showcases MORTEN’s signature high-octane, visceral soundscape. Ideal for bringing dancefloors to life. 

Renowned for the Future Rave movement alongside David Guetta, the Danish producer and DJ adds a relentless drive to the original. Expect this one to dominate playlists, peak-hour sets, and afterparties as it continues to turn the dance world, fittingly, upside down.

November 4, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

