MORTEN flips Alesso, Sentinel & Sick Individuals’ ‘Upside Down’ into a Future Rave anthem

MORTEN added his super-charged Future Rave energy into ‘Upside Down’ by Alesso, Sentinel and Sick Individuals. The remix was released on Tomorrowland Music and showcases MORTEN’s signature high-octane, visceral soundscape. Ideal for bringing dancefloors to life.

Renowned for the Future Rave movement alongside David Guetta, the Danish producer and DJ adds a relentless drive to the original. Expect this one to dominate playlists, peak-hour sets, and afterparties as it continues to turn the dance world, fittingly, upside down.

