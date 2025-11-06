Fred Again.. and Sammy Virji link up on a remix of Reggie’s ‘Talk of the Town’

Dark Mode Light Mode
November 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

Fred again.. has unveiled his latest remix which is a rework of rapper Reggie’sTalk of the Town’. The epic remix features none other than UK heavyweight Sammy Virji.

The track arrives hot on the heels of Fred again..’s sold-out Dublin show at RDS Simmonscourt, where Reggie made a surprise appearance. Fans first got a taste of the remix during a Dublin livestream last week, with all three artists linking up ahead of their run of Irish shows.

The trio debuted ‘Talk of the Town’ on 30 October at the Button Factory in Dublin, before bringing the high-energy collaboration to a packed crowd at RDS Simmonscourt on 1 November.

Stream the remix below:

November 6, 2025
byYourEDM Staff

