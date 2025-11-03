Sub Focus and Grimes drop hypnotic new single ‘Entwined’

UK drum and bass giant Sub Focus joined forces with Canadian alt-pop icon Grimes on the monumental number ‘Entwined’. The single dropped on Friday, 31 October via Casablanca Records, and serves as a teaser from Sub Focus’ forthcoming concept album CONTACT dropping 21 November.

‘Entwined’ is a cosmic collision of two creative worlds resulting in a track that feels equal parts atmospheric and club-ready. Packed with supercharged synths, twisting basslines and lyrics that explore humanity and the unknown, the track is an explosive musical odyssey.

CONTACT is set to feature 14 powerful tracks, and includes collaborations with Inez, Subsonic, Poppy Baskcomb, Connie Constance and Emily Makis.

Stream ‘Entwined’ below:

Follow Sub Focus:

Website – Facebook – X – Instagram – SoundCloud – YouTube – TikTok