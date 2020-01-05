The TikTok takeover continues as the wildly popular app reportedly generated $50 million during the last quarter of the year.





The app experienced an insane amount of growth and success in 2019. During the last quarter alone, TikTok brought in $50 million in revenue, compared to $20 million the quarter before. That’s a huge increase year over year, as the same quarter in 2018 brought in just over $10 million.

The Chinese social media platform has taken the world by storm — and in just two years has become one of the most-downloaded apps of the decade.

See the top 10 below.

Most Downloaded Apps in 2010s

Facebook

Facebook Messenger

WhatsApp

Instagram

Snapchat

Skype

TikTok

UC Browser

YouTube

Twitter

Source: Somag News