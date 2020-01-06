Detroit is mourning the death of one of its influentials DJs this week: Mark David Fisher, a staple in the drum & bass community over the past two decades.





According to posts from friends and family, the 50-year-old native Detroiter died Thursday after a brain hemorrhage and stroke. He was active in Detroit over the past two decades, pushing electronic music at festivals, on the Detroit Luv online message board (now defunct), and as a regular guest on 90.7 Pulse Radio. Audio clips from 12 of his shows between 2002 and 2012 are at his Mixcloud page.

Deadline Detroit shares, “A memorial service will be conducted Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. in Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Fwy. — less than a mile from his Bagley neighborhood home. Friends can pay respects starting at 10 a.m.”

“I would love to see this place [the church] standing room only,” says Angie Linder, a co-founder of Detroit Tehno Militia, a record label and collective of DJs and producers. “He was a connector in our community and will be sorely missed,” the group posts.

More testimonials from family and friends can be read via Deadline Detroit here.