It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Australia right now with the bushfires — and DJs across the world are stepping up to help.
Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Alison Wonderland, Svdden Death and many more are using their platforms to raise awareness and encourage donations for the national emergency. Some have raised money through shows and merchandise sales, or straight up donations, while others have called on fans to help out — no amount is too great or small.
Showtek lay it all out in their post below:
It’s unbelievable to see what this planet is turning into. The climate crisis is no joke but we all seem to look the other way when it comes to making real changes. We need to change the way we live and eat to make sure we can save this planet so animals and people don’t have to suffer like this. Make a difference yourself because no one will do it for you! Please donate anything you can to help!
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, at least 20 people have died, and half a billion animals have been lost due to the raging bushfires in Australia. Devastating images have surfaced of burnt wildlife and blood red skies, adding sense of urgency to the ongoing climate crisis.
Read some of the posts from the dance community below and find out where to donate here.
DJs React to Bushfires in Australia
View this post on Instagram
It’s unbelievable to see what this planet is turning into. The climate crisis is no joke but we all seem to look the other way when it comes to making real changes. We need to change the way we live and eat to make sure we can save this planet so animals and people don’t have to suffer like this. Make a difference yourself because no one will do it for you! Please donate anything you can to help! Link in bio ❤🌎 🐍 🦘 🐨 🕷 🌱 🌲🇦🇺
View this post on Instagram
hello! The Where U Are Tour starts tonight in LA! It is bittersweet to be back on tour. Australia is on fire, people are dying and losing their homes and half a billion animals have died so far. I will be donating a portion of my fee tonight to the @nswrfs and hope you can donate too 🙏🏻 you can also donate to @redcrossau @cfavic @wireswildliferescue, anything helps ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I’m so proud and honoured to be an Australian. I come from one of the most beautiful countries in the world, but unfortunately my home state of NSW has now been declared a State of Emergency. Hundreds of bushfires have wreaked havoc down under where temperatures soar as high as 50 °C / 122 °F. Many have lost lives, tens of thousands have been evacuated from their homes and our wildlife has suffered unimaginable loss throughout the country. The fight against our burning landscape depends on thousands of brave and selfless volunteers giving their all to battle the blazes on the frontlines. If you would like to help, please donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service by visiting the link in my bio.
View this post on Instagram
WOW ❤️ Thank you to everyone that showed up and showed out last night. we raised $44,500 through ticket sales, merch sales and donations. Our heart breaks for the victims so we have decided alongside the Espy that we are are going to round up that figure to $50,000. The donation will be split evenly amongst RFS-QLD, RFS-NSW, CFA-VIC & Red Cross Fire Appeal. Thank YOU again but mostly, thank you to the firefighters and volunteers who risk their lives to fight fires and save lives, Australia is so lucky to have you ❤️ Thank you everyone involved including (and not limited to): @hotelesplanadestkilda , @bensonaus @tonesandi , @gflip , @colourblindlighting , @jpjaudio, @swsmelb , @partywithmimi and all our amazing crew behind the scenes xx