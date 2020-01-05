DJs Step Up To Raise Money for Australia Amidst Deadly Bushfires

It’s heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Australia right now with the bushfires — and DJs across the world are stepping up to help.





Steve Aoki, David Guetta, Don Diablo, Alison Wonderland, Svdden Death and many more are using their platforms to raise awareness and encourage donations for the national emergency. Some have raised money through shows and merchandise sales, or straight up donations, while others have called on fans to help out — no amount is too great or small.

Showtek lay it all out in their post below:

It’s unbelievable to see what this planet is turning into. The climate crisis is no joke but we all seem to look the other way when it comes to making real changes. We need to change the way we live and eat to make sure we can save this planet so animals and people don’t have to suffer like this. Make a difference yourself because no one will do it for you! Please donate anything you can to help!

Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, at least 20 people have died, and half a billion animals have been lost due to the raging bushfires in Australia. Devastating images have surfaced of burnt wildlife and blood red skies, adding sense of urgency to the ongoing climate crisis.

Read some of the posts from the dance community below and find out where to donate here.

DJs React to Bushfires in Australia