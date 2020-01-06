Flume just donated $100,000 to the WIRES-Emergency Fund for Wildlife.





The devastating bushfires in Australia hit especially hard for Flume, Alison Wonderland, and the many other artists who share this beautiful homeland together. The silver lining in all of this is hearing about the people across the world coming together to help out. The EDM community is playing a huge part.

“So so so sad,” Flume writes in the post below. “It’s breaking my heart. My home is on fire. I’m donating $100,000 to @wireswildliferescue to help injured, displaced wildlife.”

So far, the cause has raised $4,218,739 by 138,002 people in 3 days.

Donate to the WIRES-Emergency Fund for Wildlife here.

Also, see how other DJ/producers are helping out.

Flume Donates $100,000 to Help Australian Wildlife

Photo: Matsu