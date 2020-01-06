Ja Rule is completely fed up with the “Fyre shit” that just won’t go away.





While Ja Rule’s notorious business partner Billy Mcfarland sits behind bars on fraudulent charges, the hip hop artist and entrepreneur is a free man. In November 2019, Ja Rule’s name was officially dropped from the $100 million Fyre Festival lawsuit.

However, it seems people aren’t letting the Fyre fiasco go just yet… and Ja is down to his last straw.

All of y’all that won’t let the Fyre shit go I have one question… if I was the one who was doing 6 years in prison for fraud and Billy was CLEARED of ANY WRONGDOING would y’all be saying the white guy is guilty still??? I highly doubt it… it be your own ppl I swear!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Ja Rule (@jarule) January 4, 2020

He previously appeared on The Wendy Williams Show and was quoted: “If it had went off without a hitch, everybody would have said, ‘Oh, look at this great thing that they did.’ Not, ‘Ja Rule thought of it, came to them with the great idea, and they funded it.’ … As soon as it blow up, ‘Look what Ja Rule did.’ How does that work?”

Ja continued: “Sometimes you get in bad situations and wrong partners, as we know, and you gotta reset and do it right with the right people.”

He released a song called — you guessed it — “Fyre” last month, explaining his point of view. For your real entertainment.

H/T: The Source