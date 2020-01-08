Mac Miller‘s family just released a statement signaling the release of his much-anticipated posthumous album Circles. The forthcoming record is meant to compliment his previous body of work, Swimming — thus completing his full, intended concept, Swimming in Circles.





According to the family, producer Jon Brion took it upon himself to finish Circle following the rapper/singer/songwriter’s tragic death. After hearing some early demos, he got to work fine-tuning them for the companion album. His contributions are based on the time he spent and conversations he had with Mac.

The family opens up in the statement below:

This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it — how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels.

Circles can finally be heard on January 17.

Mac Miller – Circles